Jacob Zuma ordered to testify before anti-graft commission

Corruption
South Africa’s top court on Thursday ordered former president Jacob Zuma to testify before the commission probing widespread corruption during his presidency.
"Mr. Jacob Zuma is enjoined to appear and testify before the commission on the dates set by the commission," the South African Constitutional Court ordered in a ruling issued Thursday. He "does not have the right to remain silent during these proceedings," the ruling added.
The conclusions of the anti-corruption commission, chaired by Judge Raymond Zondo, will not directly lead to charges, but its findings may be forwarded to the Public prosecutor’s office for possible prosecution.
For months, Zuma has alternately stacked up appeals or asserted his right to silence, managing to avoid testifying before the commission.
Zuma testified only once before the commission in July 2019. But he withdrew after a few days considering he was treated as an ‘’accused’’ and not as a witness.
