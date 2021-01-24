CHAN 2021: Zambia draw with Guinea as Tanzania record first win

Guinea and Zambia are joint leaders of Group D after a 1-1 draw on Saturday night.

Victor Kantabadouno came off the bench to score for Guinea in the 58th minute in their second Group D game at the ongoing Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in Cameroon.

Zambia needed a late Spencer Sautu goal to deny the west Africans victory. The midfielder headed in the equalizer with just three minutes remaining to rescue the tie for the Chipolopolo.

After a goalless first half, the two sides returned from the break determined to open the scoring with unceasing attacks. Just before the hour mark, Kantabadouno capitalized on a mistake by Zambia's defenders to score.

The substitute finished off with a flicked shot in the box to give the Syli National the lead.

The game then turned into a physical display with both sides unyielding which resulted in several infringements.

The southern Africans poured their men forward and were rewarded in the 87th minute when Sautu jumped highest to nod in from left-back Zachariah Chilongoshi’s cross.

The result means both Zambia and Guinea maintain their places at the top of the group with four points apiece, having won their opening matches last Tuesday.

The day’s second fixture saw Namibia get eliminated from the competition after losing 1-0 to Tanzania.

A second-half strike by Farid Mussa was all the Taifa Stars needed to win the contest officiated by an all-female crew.

Namibia have no points after two matches and are effectively out of the tournament. They lost their opening match to Guinea.

Before catching their return flight, Namibia will play fellow SADC neighbors Zambia in their final group game at the Limbe Stadium on Wednesday while Guinea travel to the Stade de la Réunification in Douala to face Tanzania.

The matches will kick off at the same time.