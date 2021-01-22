Ghana's Virgil Abloh Stuns with Louis Vuitton Paris Fashion Show

Ghana's Own Blesses High Fashion Men's Wear

The latest Louis Vuitton (LV) menswear show was streamed live from Paris on Thursday, January 21, 2021 — and was part catwalk, part installation.

The show possessed the standard showcase of designs by models but also featured a static presentation too — with the highlight of a dance sequence.

Black American Hip hop artist Yasiin Bey (aka Mos Def) also made an appearance — performing a track at the end of the show.

Ghana in the Fashion House

Tailoring was a prominent theme in the collection - from formal coats with sharp lapels to full suits.

Ghana's Virgil Abloh — the artistic director of the brand's collection since 2018, seemed to be about the work-from-home aesthetic of sweatpants - illustrating the versatility of corporate attire.

The palette was somewhat subdued, as greys and sharp whites were livened up by splashes of greens.

The LV logo was patterned across coats.

Accessories mainly came in the form of bags, again emblazoned with the Louis Vuitton logo, and some suitcases.