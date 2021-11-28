Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Star designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle - LVMH

Star designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle - LVMH
  -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Pierre Michaud

with Reuters

Fashion

Star Black designer Virgil Abloh, the men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton since 2018 and founder of label Off-White, has died from cancer which he had been fighting privately for several years, French fashion conglomerate LVMH (LVMH.PA) said on Sunday.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..