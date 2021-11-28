Star designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle - LVMH

Fashion
Star Black designer Virgil Abloh, the men's artistic director at Louis Vuitton since 2018 and founder of label Off-White, has died from cancer which he had been fighting privately for several years, French fashion conglomerate LVMH (LVMH.PA) said on Sunday.
02:20
'From Rwanda to Hollywood': Kigali style goes global
01:00
Benzema handed 1-year suspended sentence in sex-tape case
01:34
Rwanda's genocide suspect tried in France
01:25
Burkina Faso: French military convoy blocked by protesters
01:00
At Paris airport, security officers protest against wage cuts
01:00
French authorities start moving migrants from camp in northern France