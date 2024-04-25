Is Africa’s soil healthy enough for food security? [Business Africa]

Amid Africa's pursuit of agricultural prosperity, a pressing challenge emerges: the need to bolster soil health while mitigating the impact of pesticides. In Kenya, recent developments, such as the circulation of counterfeit fertilizers, underscore the urgency of addressing these issues.

Dr. Debissi Araba, a Research Fellow at Imperial College London, renowned for his vision in Food Ecosystem Transformation, joins us from Kenya to delve into potential solutions and strategies for these pressing issues.

- Could Sudan's GDP drop further? -

Sudan's prolonged military conflict has devastated its economy, with GDP plunging by 40% in 2023 and key sectors paralyzed. As the conflict persists, experts warn of worsening economic hardship.

- Nigeria: Increase in E-payment system -

With a 66 percent surge in e-payment transactions reported by the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System in 2023, Nigeria's transition towards e-payment channels is gaining momentum despite infrastructure challenges. Here is more to that story.