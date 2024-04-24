Nairobi residents grapple with floods aftermath

Floods continue to cause widespread devastation to some parts of Nairobi.

Residents of the Kenyan capital woke up Wednesday to extensive property damage, following a night of relentless rainfall.

In the shanty neighbourhood of Ngando, Nairobians pleaded for the government to help.

"This is a disaster that has happened from eleven at night until now," said local resident Domit, who found herself homeless.

"We are still rescuing people in this village called Ngando. We hope that the government will take precautions to help our people. Our people are suffering and if you tell them to take their things and go, where are they going?"

The Kenyan government agency in charge of roads on Monday (Apr. 22) warned Nairobi residents to avoid flooded highways, including one to the coastal city of Mombasa.

Those who live by the Nairobi River were urged to move to higher ground.

Amidst the devastation, many find themselves in dire straits, lacking basic necessities.

"We're at a loss for where to begin with our current situation. We lack both food to feed our children and clothes to wear. Our utensils have been washed away, and our homes are filled with mud. Some areas have even lost their iron sheets. We're stranded and unsure of what steps to take next. We desperately need assistance."

Deadly floods are wreaking havoc in many parts of East Africa.

Burundi called for international help to deal with the aftermath.

In Kenya, 35 people have died since mid-March in flooding events that have affected more than 100,000 people, according to figures from the Red Cross.

Flooding and mudslides have also been reported in western Kenya.