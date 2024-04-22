Heavy rains and floods paralyze Nairobi, death toll rises in Kenya

Vehicles were stranded on Sunday in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, as the devastating toll of heavy rains and floods in Kenya continues to mount.

Since mid-March, 35 people have died in floods that have affected over 100,000 individuals, according to the UN, citing figures from the Red Cross in its latest update.

Floods have been reported in residential areas of Nairobi as rivers overflowed on Sunday evening.

Motorists could be seen driving and wading through the waters that filled the city.

The Kenyan government agency responsible for roads warned Nairobi residents to avoid flooded highways, including the one leading to the coastal city of Mombasa.

Those living along the Nairobi River are urged to relocate to higher ground.

At least 40,265 people are displaced in 21 out of the country's 47 counties.

Floods and mudslides have also been reported in western Kenya.

In the northern region, a passenger bus was swept away by floodwaters on a bridge earlier in April, with 51 passengers rescued.

The Kenya Meteorological Service forecasts that rainfall will peak this week.