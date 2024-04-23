Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

More rain forecast for Kenya as flooding wreaks havoc

Kenyan Red Cross personnel and volunteers conduct search and rescue missions   -  
Copyright © africanews
Brian Inganga/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with agencies

Kenya

As Kenya’s meteorological department forecasts more heavy rainfall this week, the number of people impacted by the above-average March to May rains continues to rise.

Residents of Machakos county were stranded by flood water that destroyed their homes and farms.

The Kenya Red Cross team responded to a distress call on Monday evening to save people marooned by water and trapped in their houses.

"We came with a trained team in aqua search and rescue, with a rubber boat with an engine to negotiate those obstacle areas and try to extract the people," said John Abelio, National Disaster Management Coordinator at Red Cross, Kenya.

It is estimated that flooding has affected over 100 thousand people, destroyed crops, and damaged infrastructure, schools, homes, and small businesses.

Earlier this week, the Red Cross mobilised tactical teams to aid in search and rescue efforts in various parts of the capital, Nairobi, affected by heavy rainfall on Saturday.

People living in flood prone areas have been advised to move to higher ground.

Martha Waema, a flood victim, whose farm was destroyed by the heavy rains pounding the country, says the government should intervene.

"All my crops have been destroyed. I will not harvest anything because of the floods. We are hungry. The government should help us," she says.

The United Nations says that since mid-March, at least 35 people have died in flooding events.

Government-led relief efforts are ongoing across all counties, with support from humanitarian partners.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..