More rain forecast for Kenya as flooding wreaks havoc

As Kenya’s meteorological department forecasts more heavy rainfall this week, the number of people impacted by the above-average March to May rains continues to rise.

Residents of Machakos county were stranded by flood water that destroyed their homes and farms.

The Kenya Red Cross team responded to a distress call on Monday evening to save people marooned by water and trapped in their houses.

"We came with a trained team in aqua search and rescue, with a rubber boat with an engine to negotiate those obstacle areas and try to extract the people," said John Abelio, National Disaster Management Coordinator at Red Cross, Kenya.

It is estimated that flooding has affected over 100 thousand people, destroyed crops, and damaged infrastructure, schools, homes, and small businesses.

Earlier this week, the Red Cross mobilised tactical teams to aid in search and rescue efforts in various parts of the capital, Nairobi, affected by heavy rainfall on Saturday.

People living in flood prone areas have been advised to move to higher ground.

Martha Waema, a flood victim, whose farm was destroyed by the heavy rains pounding the country, says the government should intervene.

"All my crops have been destroyed. I will not harvest anything because of the floods. We are hungry. The government should help us," she says.

The United Nations says that since mid-March, at least 35 people have died in flooding events.

Government-led relief efforts are ongoing across all counties, with support from humanitarian partners.