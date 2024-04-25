Welcome to Africanews

Haiti: Former PM Henry submits resignation of cabinet, transitional council takes power

Former Prime Minister of Haiti Ariel Henry, second left, arrives to give a lecture at the United States International University in Nairobi, Kenya, on Mar. 1, 2024   -  
Andrew Kasuku/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Haïti Liberté - RFI

Haiti

A council tasked with choosing Haiti's new prime minister and cabinet was sworn in Thursday (Apr. 25).

The swearing in ceremony of the transitional council  did not take place at the National Palace in the capital for fear of gangs.

On a recent day, armoured vehicles rolled past the building.

Every day, bullets whiz past the area, striking buildings and people alike.

Caseus, a local resident, said he hasn't seen Haiti with such a high level of insecurity before.

"Since 1986, Haiti has faced deplorable insecurity," he lamented.

Gangs control most of the territory that surrounds the palace.

A state of emergency is enforced in the Ouest department where Port-au-Prince is located until May 3rd.

Former prime minister Ariel Henry officially submitted the resignation of his government on Wednesday from Los Angeles.

