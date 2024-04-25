Welcome to Africanews

Ghana's vice President, Bawumia meets Pope Francis in historic Vatican visit

Pope Francis and Ghanas vice president Dr Bawumia in a meeting at the vatican  
By Rédaction Africanews

Italy

Ghana's Vice-President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on Wednesday, April 24 held a significant meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, aimed at bolstering diplomatic ties between Ghana and the Vatican City.

The discussions, centered on enhancing the already positive relationship between the Holy city and Ghana. The historic encounter unfolded at the Vatican's Paul VI Hall, marking a milestone in diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

The discussions covered a range of topics, with a focus on Ghana's political and socio-economic landscape, particularly exploring potential collaborations in education and healthcare. 

This dialogue underscored Ghana's steadfast commitment to advancing its socio-economic development and seeking partnerships with global stakeholders to achieve shared objectives.

During his visit to Italy, Dr. Bawumia also met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations. These included exchanging perspectives on pressing international issues, notably the security challenges confronting West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea.

Dr. Bawumia's visit to the Vatican reaffirmed Ghana's dedication to strengthening ties with the global community and nurturing diplomatic relations across all levels.

