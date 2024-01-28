Welcome to Africanews

CAR: President Touadéra meets Pope Francis for talks on cooperation and diplomacy

Pope Francis speaks to President of the Central African Republic Faustin Archange Touadéra, left, during their meeting at the Vatican, Monday, April 18, 2016.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Alessandro Bianchi/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Italy

In a significant diplomatic encounter, President Faustin-Archange Touadéra of the Central African Republic engaged in discussions with Pope Francis during his visit to the Vatican on Saturday.

The meeting focused on the social, political, and humanitarian situation in the Central African country, with an emphasis on enhancing international cooperation for the nation's common good.

The Holy See and Central African Republic relations took centre stage, along with a discussion on the influential role played by the Catholic Church within the country.

Pope Francis presented President Touadéra with a meaningful bronze sculpture titled "Dialogue between Generations," along with several volumes of papal documents and this year's message for peace.

President Touadéra's visit to the Vatican occurred within the context of his broader trip to Italy, where discussions between Rome and African nations were underway, amid the Italy-Africa Summit.

Additional sources • Nadia Colombe Gbané

