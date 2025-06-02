Opposition accuses CAR government of organising violent protests that left two dead

After violent protests in Bangui blocked an opposition party meeting on Saturday, leaving two people dead, the Republican Bloc for the Defence of the Constitution, or BRDC, is pointing the finger at the ruling United Heart Movement (MCU). They're accusing officials of organising the violence that disrupted the event at a football stadium in the capital.

Crépin Mboli Goumba is a platform coordinator with the BRDC. Speaking to journalists on Sunday, he said it was a sad day for democracy.

“For over a month now, we've had an appointment with the Central African people, and we've taken all the necessary precautions. We informed the Ministry of Territorial Administrati on, the Ministry of the Interior and MINUSCA so that our meeting could take place peacefully. Unfortunately, the party in power, the MCU, has mobilized all its energy to attack our activists, two of whom are in local hospitals as we speak."

The BRDC says it received all necessary authorizations to hold the meeting and has accused the police and United Nations peacekeeping force MINUSCA of doing nothing to prevent the violence against activists and journalists.

Organisers of the match where the violence broke out say they have no connection to the ruling party.