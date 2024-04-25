Kenyan government recommends regulating, not banning TikTok

Kenya's government is cautioning against a blanket ban on TikTok despite growing worries over the content circulated on the platform. Instead, authorities are advocating for stricter oversight measures by regulatory bodies.

A parliamentary panel has been deliberating on a petition urging the prohibition of the Chinese-owned social media app, TikTok. This recommendation comes in the wake of allegations from the interior ministry that the platform has been exploited for disseminating propaganda, perpetrating fraud, and sharing explicit material.

In an advisory communicated to the parliamentary panel, Kenya's Ministry of Information and Communication proposed an alternative approach. "Rather than opting for a TikTok ban, the ministry suggests the implementation of a co-regulation framework," the advisory stated, as revealed to Reuters on Thursday.

Under this proposed framework, TikTok would be mandated to screen its content to ensure compliance with Kenyan laws. Additionally, the platform would be required to submit quarterly reports to the government detailing the material removed.

ByteDance, the Chinese company that owns TikTok, has yet to respond to requests for comment. However, the company has previously defended its stance on user privacy amidst similar criticisms globally.

TikTok has encountered regulatory scrutiny in numerous countries, particularly in Western nations. Recently, Italy imposed fines on three TikTok units for inadequate content checks, especially concerning material potentially harmful to minors or vulnerable users.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the Senate passed legislation on Tuesday aimed at banning TikTok if ByteDance fails to divest within the next nine to twelve months.