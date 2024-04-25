Welcome to Africanews

Over 100 inmates break free from a Nigerian prison after heavy rains

Broken walls at the Kuje maximum prison following a rebel attack in Kuje, Nigeria, Wednesday, July 6, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Chinedu Asadu/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Over 100 prisoners have fled from a correctional facility near Nigeria's capital following severe rain that caused damage to parts of the prison infrastructure.

Authorities report that initially, 118 inmates escaped from the Suleja Prison, with 10 individuals subsequently recaptured. A large-scale manhunt is underway to locate the remaining escapees.

Details regarding the identities of the escaped prisoners remain unclear, raising concerns about potential risks to public safety. However, a statement from the prison authorities assures collaboration with other security agencies to address the situation and urges citizens to continue their daily routines without undue alarm.

"In conjunction with sister security agencies [we] have so far recaptured 10 fleeing inmates and taken them into custody, while we are in hot chase to recapture the rest," stated Abuja's prison authority.

The incident underscores broader challenges faced by Nigeria's prison system, particularly the deteriorating conditions of many facilities. Built during the colonial era, prisons like Suleja have aged and become vulnerable to damage, exacerbating security risks.

This recent escape echoes a similar incident two years prior, where over 400 prisoners broke free following an attack on another Abuja-based prison. Tragically, casualties ensued, including four inmates, a security guard, and multiple assailants.

The 2022 attack, claimed by Islamist fighters, aimed to release incarcerated members, highlighting the complex security landscape in Nigeria. Since 2020, more than 5,000 inmates have escaped during various prison breaks across the country, illustrating persistent challenges in maintaining secure correctional facilities.

