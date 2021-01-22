FIFA warns players against Super league move

FIFA
Players who compete in an European Super League will be barred from FIFA competitions, FIFA said Thursday. The world football's governing body and the six confederations, including UEFA, reiterated that such a competition "would not be recognized".
In a statement, FIFA said "Any club or player involved in such a competition would as a consequence not be allowed to participate in any competition organized by Fifa or their respective confederation."
Ex-Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu said he had accepted proposals for the club to join a Super League.
Talks have taken place over the 'members only' concept, which could be a threat to the Champions League.
FIFA also stated that its Club World Cup, both in its current and future guise, and the confederations' respective tournaments were the only club competitions recognized.
FIFA plans to expand its Club World Cup to include 24 teams from the six confederations. The forthcoming event in Qatar, postponed from 2020, will feature six teams.
