Welket Bungué’s ‘Cacheu Cuntum’ Honours the History of Guinea-Bissau

An Artistic Look at Bungué's African Origins

Actor and director who hails from Guinea Bissau, Welket Bungué, is set to show his most recent project, 'Cacheu Cuntum,' on Friday at the first edition of the Bissau Film Meeting - jointly organised by KalmaSoul Guiné-Bissau production company and the Brazilian Cultural Centre in Bissau.'

During the show, the audience will be able to talk and watch films by the Guinean actor and director Welket Bungué, recently awarded at the Stockholm International Film Festival with the "Bronze Horse" for Best Lead Actor.

The project is a sort of film-documentary captured on his smartphone and Bungué says the film does not intend to only make a statement but to also "deconstruct and, at the same time, report, denounce," some figures who were part of that period and who can be associated with the town Cacheu’s history.

"This film seeks to 'rub' together the memory of the past of slavery in contrast to what can be the Guinea Bissau of tomorrow, taking into account the images we see, how the people interact with each other, how this light means vitality and, at the same time, how I myself newly returned to the city, perceive things."

A Cultural Journey to Uplift His African Heritage

Born in Guinea-Bissau and raised in Portugal, Bungué returned to his native country to rediscover his roots and redefine his cultural identity.

A fascinating trip home that has left him extra inspired.

"I believe that when we see the youth portrayed in images, when we see the children, me with my family, the dynamic of the city of Bissau, we can be woken up to reflect, to become more sensitive about what that period was, but above all, what we can be."

The Future of Film in Guinea-Bissau

An award-winning actor whose career spans a decade, it appears Bungué's success abroad has made him aspire to reproduce the same triumphs in Guinea-Bissau - where he believes a wealth of potential in film resides among the forward-thinking youth.

"It is a diamond in the rough in several ways, more specifically in terms of cinematic potential, i.e. the production of knowledge, stories and audiovisual collection. Guinea-Bissau still has much to develop."

Bungué is certain that the only way to highlight the local hardworking talent and the contemporary models of Guinea-Bissauan culture and society, is to recognise their potential by celebrating them within the country.