At least 25 people killed in Beni, D.R. Congo

At least 25 people were killed in the troubled Beni region of the Democratic republic of Congo Thursday, local sources said Friday.

The incident occurred after an attack attributed to members of the Uganda-origin armed group, the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Donat Kibuana, administrator of the Beni region told AFP that the army found the bodies of the victims in Tingwe, located some 30 kilometers from central Eringeti.

The Ugandan Muslim rebel group has been in the DRC since 1995, attacking neighboring Uganda for years. It lives off trafficking in the dense forest around Beni, where they have settled.

The group is the most deadly armed group among the dozens that are still active in the two Kivu provinces.

Several of their attacks have been claimed by the Islamic state of central Africa since 2019. The ADF has never claimed any action.