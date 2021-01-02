Welcome to Africanews

Algeria: Saïd Bouteflika, 3 others acquitted by military court

  -  
Copyright © africanews
FAROUK BATICHE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Algeria

A military court in Algeria on Saturday acquitted Saïd Bouteflika, the brother and former advisor to deposed President Abdelaziz Boutfekila for conspiracy against the army and the state.

Bouteflika and his three co-defendants had been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Following this surprise ruling, Saïd Bouteflika will be transferred to another prison pending trial in other cases relating to corruption during his brother’s 20 year rule, according to a judicial source.

Bouteflika was held in a military prison. Along with Bouteflika, General Mohamed Mediène, Athmane Tartag, and activist Louisa Hanoune, convicted in this case, were acquitted on appeal by the military court of Blida, according to their defense lawyer, Khaled Berghel.

The four defendants were arrested in May 2019 and sentenced in September of the same year to 15 years in prison at a trial before the military court of Blida, near Algiers.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

