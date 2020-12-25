Welcome to Africanews

Mali opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé dies from coronavirus

Mali opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé, who had been held hostage for six months by jihadists, died on Friday in France after contracting coronavirus, his family told AFP news agency.

"Soumaïla Cissé, leader of the Malian opposition, died today in France where he had been transferred for Covid-19 treatment", a member of his family told AFP, information confirmed by an official of the left.

