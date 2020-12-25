Mali opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé dies from coronavirus

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

Mali opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé, who had been held hostage for six months by jihadists, died on Friday in France after contracting coronavirus, his family told AFP news agency.

