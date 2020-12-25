Mali opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé dies from coronavirus

news
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Mali opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé, who had been held hostage for six months by jihadists, died on Friday in France after contracting coronavirus, his family told AFP news agency.
"Soumaïla Cissé, leader of the Malian opposition, died today in France where he had been transferred for Covid-19 treatment", a member of his family told AFP, information confirmed by an official of the left.
01:50
Tunisian media sees big change 10 years after uprising
Go to video
Tunisia's Ennahdha party to review stance on government
Go to video
Botswana ministry temporarily closed over virus exposure
Go to video
Malawi swears in new president Lazarus Chakwera
Go to video
Ethiopia coronavirus: Key updates between March 16 - May 16
Go to video
Terrorist groups in Africa could exploit coronavirus to boost ops