Morocco begins night curfew to curb the spread of Covid-19

A picture taken on May 24, 2020 shows a deserted street in Rabat, as the country is under lockdown to stop the spread of the Covid-19 disease   -  
Copyright © africanews
FADEL SENNA/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Morocco

Morocco has began to implement the three weeks night curfew to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew that begins at 9 pm and ends at 6 am local time started Wednesday and is expected to end mid-January.

In addition to the curfew, the measures also include the ban of public and private gatherings and parties across Morocco.

Restaurants in the big cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir and Tangier will have to close completely for a period of three weeks.

Morocco has lately been detecting more than 2,000 coronavirus cases per day, while local media have reported a drop off in testing.

The North African country has registered more than 400,000 coronavirus infections, including 7,000 deaths.

