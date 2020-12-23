Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

More than 100 killed in attack in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

More than 100 killed in attack in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

By Africanews

Ethiopia

This Story is breaking, please check back for updates

More than 100 people were killed in a shooting attack on Wednesday in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed human rights commission said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a statement "more than 100 people were killed by gunfire perpetrated by armed men" in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.

_This is a breaking story that is being updated. _

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..