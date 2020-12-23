More than 100 killed in attack in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

Ethiopia
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
More than 100 people were killed in a shooting attack on Wednesday in western Ethiopia, the state-appointed human rights commission said.
The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said in a statement "more than 100 people were killed by gunfire perpetrated by armed men" in the Benishangul-Gumuz region.
This is a breaking story that is being updated.
