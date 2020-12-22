Morocco announces a three-week night-time curfew

Morocco
Morocco’s government announced a nationwide night-time curfew and other restrictive measures Monday, in a bid to contain coronavirus.
The measures will kick-in on Wednesday for a three-week period, which includes the closure of restaurants, cafes, shops, and supermarkets.
A night curfew from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. nationwide, allowing for some exceptional cases.
In addition to the curfew, the measures also include the ban of public and private gatherings and parties across Morocco.
Restaurants in the big cities of Casablanca, Marrakech, Agadir and Tangier will have to close completely for a period of three weeks.
Morocco has lately been detecting more than 2,000 coronavirus cases per day, while local media have reported a drop off in testing.
The North African country has registered more than 400,000 coronavirus infections, including 7,000 deaths,
