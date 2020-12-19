Mali Goes into Lockdown to Fight the Covid-19 Pandemic

Mali on Lockdown

In light of the daily average of 150 new covid-19 infections overwhelming hospitals this month in Mali, the government has put a coronavirus prevention measure into effect

The government of #Mali announced on 18 December 2020 the discovery of 71 new cases of contamination with #coronavirus in Kati, Segou, Mopti and Bamako, bringing the number of identified cases to 6120, including 3771 cures. 4 new deaths were recorded (215 in total). #AllMobilised

Harouna Mamadou Toureh, the Minister of Public Service and a government spokesperson addressed the media at a press conference on Friday.

"The state of emergency is adopted this Friday, December 18, 2020, and for a duration of 10 days. A decree regarding the state of health emergency covers a period of six months from December 18," he informed.

All public and private schools will close till January 10 of next year.

Leisure facilities — including bars, restaurants, and clubs will also be shut down and all types of gatherings such as weddings, baptisms, and funerals will be limited to 50 people during the lockdown.