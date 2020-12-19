Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali Goes into Lockdown to Fight the Covid-19 Pandemic

Mali Goes into Lockdown to Fight the Covid-19 Pandemic
  -  
Copyright © africanews
MICHELE CATTANI/AFP or licensors
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Coronavirus

Mali on Lockdown

In light of the daily average of 150 new covid-19 infections overwhelming hospitals this month in Mali, the government has put a coronavirus prevention measure into effect

The government of #Mali announced on 18 December 2020 the discovery of 71 new cases of contamination with #coronavirus in Kati, Segou, Mopti and Bamako, bringing the number of identified cases to 6120, including 3771 cures. 4 new deaths were recorded (215 in total). #AllMobilised

Harouna Mamadou Toureh, the Minister of Public Service and a government spokesperson addressed the media at a press conference on Friday.

"The state of emergency is adopted this Friday, December 18, 2020, and for a duration of 10 days. A decree regarding the state of health emergency covers a period of six months from December 18," he informed.

All public and private schools will close till January 10 of next year.

Leisure facilities — including bars, restaurants, and clubs will also be shut down and all types of gatherings such as weddings, baptisms, and funerals will be limited to 50 people during the lockdown.

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..