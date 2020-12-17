Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys freed, says Katsina governor

Kidnapped Nigerian schoolboys freed, says Katsina governor
Boarding school children returns back home after government close down schools in northwestern, Nigeria. December 16, 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
KOLA SULAIMON/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Nigeria

Hundreds of schoolboys kidnapped in northwest Nigeria were handed over to government security, the Katsina state governor said in a televised interview on Thursday.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari told state channel NTA that a total of 344 boys had been freed.

“We have recovered most of the boys. It’s not all of them,” he said.

But a security source told AFP that some students were still in the hands of their captors.

President Muhammadu Buhari's assistant Bashir Ahmad said on Twitter the students "had been rescued".

The abduction last Friday at the Government Science Secondary School in Kankara, Katsina state, was claimed by Islamist militant group Boko Haram in an unverified audio recording.

It was initially blamed on gangs operating in the area, who often kidnap people for ransom.

Boko Haram has become notorious over the last decade for school kidnappings.

In 2014, the group abducted 200 schoolgirls in Chibok.

Its name is loosely translated as "Western education is forbidden".

Boko Haram's abductions have taken place in the north-east, where the group is based.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..