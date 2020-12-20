Nigeria road safety official to carry arms

Some security experts in Nigeria have aired their voices in support of allowing road safety officials in Nigeria to carry arms while on duty. According to a security expert Salah Bala based in the capital, Abuja the officers under the name Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) are exposed to criminality on a daily basis and hence, should be authorized to carry arms (Pistols).

He added that “there is nothing wrong arming them especially against current security challenges. They can be issued sidearms and should be well trained in arms handling on regular basis,”

The Public Relation Officer of the Corps Bisi Kareem refused to comment on the issue stating that it is a policy matter. However, speaking with the Sector commander of the Abuja command, Ayuba Gora during the flagging off of the mobile speed limit within the capital, he said the officials encounter big challenges in dealing with motorists on the highways.

“When you stop some drivers on the road, they fight you. Most of them assault our staff verbally and physically over little problems instead of them to obey. Infect some go to the extent of knocking our staff down. I can’t count how many have been killed,” he said.

A special corps marshal, Nengak Jatua reiterated that the officers have been very effective with activities this festive period adding that giving them arms will make them more efficient.

“Two heads are better than one, I think the more the better to help them control what is going on now”

The Country's House Committee on Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), recently issued a clarification on media reports that the House supports arming FRSC officials, but it said the decision is not in the best interest of the Committee and they do not support it.

It should be recalled that Africa's most populous nation witnessed a wild protest hashtag ENDSARS against police brutality in October. What began as a protest against the hated police Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) has become a conduit for the youth to vent their anger with the people who have been in charge of Nigeria for decades.