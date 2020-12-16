'Not happy at all': Desperation grows as parents wait for news of kidnapped schoolboys

Parents of the hundreds of Nigerian schoolboys kidnapped by Boko Haram are growing frustrated at the slow pace of rescue operations.

State and federal forces have mounted patrols but there has been no positive news from them so far.

"It's almost three days I'm here. I am here whether I can see my child that has been kidnapped on Friday night from those bandit people here in Katsina State. So all that's why I come here I expect that I can see my son, but honestly speaking, but I still haven't seen him and that's why I am not happy, I am not happy, I am not happy at all. I am not happy", said Abdulwaziz Usman, father of a missing boy.

Armed group Boko Haram claimed responsibility on Tuesday for the kidnapping of the students from a government secondary school.

Initially, authorities had suspected bandits to be behind the abduction.

Watch here: