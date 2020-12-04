Flamboyant Nairobi governor Mike Sonko impeached

The flamboyant Nairobi city governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has been impeached by members of the county assembly.

88 members of the county assembly voted to support the impeachment motion while 2 others voted against the move.

The embattled governor is being accused of gross violation of the Constitution and other laws, abuse of office, commission of crimes under the national laws and lacking the mental capability to run the county government.

The flashy governor, always in love with gold, survived the first impeachment motion in February this year.

Sonko has been at loggerhead with the national government especially President Uhuru Kenyatta whom he accuse of meddling into Nairobi county matters.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had earlier formed the Nairobi Metropolitan Services headed by the army general, Mohammed Badi to oversee various developmet agendeas of the city.

This later brought am issue between the governor and the head of NMS with the former now blaming the national government for his woes.

Sonko has maintained innocence and has labled the recent move as uncesseary and will not be intimidated in his political ambition and duty to the Nairobians.