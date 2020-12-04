Patrick Vieira sacked as Nice sink to 5th straight defeat

Patrick Vieira has been sacked as head coach of Nice, the Ligue 1 club have announced.

Vieira was informed of the decision following a board meeting in the wake of the club's Europa League defeat to Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday, their fifth straight defeat.

In a statement, Nice paid tribute to Vieira for putting "all his heart and professionalism at the service of OGC Nice during the 30 months that this shared adventure has lasted."

The former Arsenal star took over at Nice, now owned by British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, in 2018 and guided them to fifth place in Ligue 1 last season.

But after a series of disappointing performances this season, fans vented their anger prior to the Leverkusen game by temporarily blockading the team bus prior to kick-off.

Nice currently sit in 11th place in Ligue 1 after losing 3-1