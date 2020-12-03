Dire Warnings of Growing Food Crisis in West Africa

Growing Food Insecurity Threatens West Africa

With these words, experts from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Food Crisis Prevention Network and Sahel Club sounded the alarm on Thursday.

It is estimated that more than 16 million people have been facing a situation of acute food crisis in West Africa and the Sahel since October,

And the already dire situation could get even worse in West Africa as unless swift action is taken, up to 24 million people could go hungry between June and August 2021, one of the most difficult periods to obtain food just before harvest season begins in the fields.

The Problematic Presence of Islamist Terrorism

There is a lack of resources, mainly due to challenges of insecurity which have gradually grown more complicated to overcome in affected nations.

In Nigeria alone, where Islamist extremists have been wreaking havoc in the north of the country, the number of people threatened by hunger could reach 13 million, i.e. half of the total West African population.

In the Sahel, four million refugees displaced as a result of jihadist terrorist attacks are also at risk of food insecurity.

In spite of the diverse efforts of various governments and their international allies, the next six months could be catastrophic for millions of people.