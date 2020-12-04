Ghana Sees Peaceful End to Presidential Election Campaign

Peaceful Presidential Elections in Ghana

The signed peace pact between Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo seeking to be re-elected and his longtime opposition rival and predecessor John Mahama was not in vain as the presidential election campaign came to a peaceful end.

Mary Attoh, a Ghanaian street vendor, shares her hopes for voting day, "Monday, we want peace. They are doing the election on Monday. Please, everybody should go out and go and vote for Nana Akufo-Addo. He is number one. That’s '4 more, to do more' (party slogan)."

For this unprecedented election in a period of coronavirus, no rallies had been allowed and the media were then invaded by political parties, in an attempt to attract new voters.

Pius Koumadou, a local consultant, is very optimistic, “I think it's going to be a successful election. We expect things to be quiet, even though there is cause for concern in some of the areas, especially in the Volta region where we understand there's been a heavy military presence.”

More than 17 million Ghanaians registered to vote will reveal which candidate was the most convincing at the polls on Monday, December 7.