Food stocks run out in Gaza prompting famine warnings

A World Food Program warehouse is seen empty in the Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Saturday April 26, 2025   -  
Abdel Kareem Hana/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

with AP

Gaza

The World Food Program said Friday its food stocks in Gaza have run out under Israel’s nearly 8-week-old blockade, ending a main source of sustenance for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in the territory.

WFP emergency coordinator Yasmin Maydhane said Saturday that the humanitarian community had arrived "a little bit too late" to Gaza.

"Everything that a person needs to have a dignified life and a dignified assistance, is being impacted severely," she added.

The WFP said in a statement that it delivered the last of its stocks to charity kitchens that it supports around Gaza.

It said those kitchens are expected to run out of food in the coming days.

Some 80% of Gaza’s population of more than 2 million relies primarily on charity kitchens for food, because other sources have shut down under Israel’s blockade, according to the U.N.

Israel cut off entry of all food, fuel, medicine and other supplies to Gaza on March 2 and then resumed its bombardment and ground offensives two weeks later, shattering a two-month ceasefire with Hamas.

Israel says the moves aim to pressure Hamas to release hostages it still holds.

Rights groups have called the blockade a “starvation tactic” and a war crime.

