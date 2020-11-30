Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Inspire Africa

inspire-africa

The Black model breaking through in Hong Kong [Inspire Africa]

Inspire Africa   -  
Copyright © africanews
ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP or licensors
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

Inspire africa

On this episode of Inspire Africa,

The story of a young black woman modelling in Hong Kong and her challenge in breaking through an industry with a preference.

\= And a new generation of female fighters in Libya as combat sports gain wide popularity in the country

\= Plus later on the show, we meet with Nigerian environmentalist Doyinsola Ogunye who alongside volunteer children, is saving sea turtles and ridding a beach off plastic waste.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..