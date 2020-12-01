Mali: Three French Army Bases Targeted by Jihadists Attacks

Mali Still Under Plagued by a Jihadist Presence

Islamist jihadists launched several attacks in the North of Africa.

French army bases in Kidal, Gao, Ménaka in northern Mali were targeted by rocket and shell fire on Monday.

According to the French army spokesman Thomas Romiguier, only the base of (Minusma) located near the French camp in Kidal suffered some damage.

The attack — claimed by the Sahel branch of Al-Qaeda was condemned by the United Nations whose source from within their mission in Kidal reported about ten shells.

This was one of several Al Qaeda-linked terrorist affronts in the North of Africa as Barkhane forces were simultaneously targeted on Monday morning in northern Mali — which has been the setting of jihadist violence since 2012 in spite of the efforts from the UN and foreign allies to subdue the crisis.