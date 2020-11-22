Welcome to Africanews

Video: President Kabore votes in Ouagadougou

AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Burkina Faso

President Roch Marc Christian Kabore cast his ballot at a polling center in Ouagadougou early Sunday morning.

He is hoping to win more than 50% of the vote and avoid a run-off.

Watch here:

