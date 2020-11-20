Egypt, Sudan conduct joint military drill

Egypt and Sudan have begun their first joint military drill at Merowe Air Base in the North of the Sudanese capital Khartoum.

This is their first joint military exercise and will continue till November 26.

The training consists of activities such as planning and management of planned combat actions between the two air forces.

"There is no doubt that the fast and intense nature of the threats against the Sudanese and Egyptian National Security imposes on the armed forces of both countries the need to improve their level, and makes it more necessary not to only to cooperate but to also strategically coordinate," Mohamed Farid, chief of staff of the Egyptian Army said.

Both sides agreed to bolster joint work in rehabilitation, training, border security, combating terrorism, and military industries.

This comes less than a month after the U.S. announced that it would remove Sudan from the its list of state sponsors of terrorism, paving the way for the African country to be integrated into the international community