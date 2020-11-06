Renowned Kenyan Political Cartoonist Weighs in on US Election

Gathara Delivers Political Satire

Patrick Gathara, a renowned Kenyan strategic communications consultant and award-winning political cartoonist based in Nairobi, has been weighing on the US presidential election by way of some thought-provoking illustrations.

Gathara explains his artistic intentions, "As a political cartoonist, you want people to find your drawings funny. But it is not just funny 'haha' it is satire that should make them think about the things that they see, to question how the world is ordered and to start imagining different ways of being, different ways of organising."

US "Model Democracy" Still Being Questioned

The artist believes that the US electoral system seems incapable of delivering a result that most of their population can accept as credible.

The Kenyan political commentator shares his insight of the current trending topic across the pond, "Many people are finding what is going on in the U.S very comical for a country especially that has been at the forefront of painting itself as this developed democracy teaching everybody else about how to run efficient and credible elections and it turns out that they were preaching water while drinking wine, so at home, they were incubating dictatorship and authoritarianism as we have seen in the last 4 years."

An expert on international affairs, Gathara is not alone in his stance as several Africans contintent-wide also reflect on the democratic approach within their own nations as the world awaits the results of the US presidential election.