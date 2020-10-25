Burkina Faso's Lassina Traore inspires Ajax to historic win

Burkina Faso’s Lassina Traore was the man to watch in starring role as Ajax ran riot against VV Venlo in a record breaking victory in the Dutch premier league on Saturday.

The youngster scored five goals and provided three assists.

He has now scored the most goals in an Eredivisie match since September 2019, when Donyell Malen got the same amount for PSV Eindhoven against Vitesse.

Born in 2001 in Burkina Faso, Traore signed for Ajax in January last year from South Africa's Ajax Capetown youth academy.

He has also featured for Rahimo FC in Burkina Faso.

His stay at Ajax lasts until June 30, 2022.

He made his international debut for Burkina Faso on 4 May 2017, during a friendly against Benin.

Ajax, had a total of 45 shots over the course of 90 minutes, with 23 of those ending up off target.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Klaas-Jan Huntelaar scored twice while Dusan Tadic, Antony, Daley Blind and Lisandro Martinez one each to make the final score 13-0.

For Ajax, the victory is their biggest in Eredivisie history, and joint-second in the club’s history in all competitions.

Their biggest win was in 1984 against Differdange 14-0 in the Europa League.