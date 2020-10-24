Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Al Ahly advance to Champions League final after win over Wydad Casablanca

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Ronald Lwere Kato

Egypt

Al Ahly are on course to win their ninth Caf Champions league title after beating Wydad Casablanca 3-1 in Cairo on Friday.

Ahly secured their ticket with a 5-1 aggregate victory having won the first leg in Morocco 2-0 last Saturday.

The Egyptians grabbed the lead just after seven minutes after a Marwan Mohsen efforts which was only validated after a lengthy VAR check.

Hussein El-Shahat then doubled the lead in the 26th minute before Wydad defender Yasser Ibrahim scored an own goal.

The tie between Zamalek and Raja was moved to November after a string of virus infections in the Raja camp.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..