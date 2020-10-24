Al Ahly advance to Champions League final after win over Wydad Casablanca

Egypt
Al Ahly are on course to win their ninth Caf Champions league title after beating Wydad Casablanca 3-1 in Cairo on Friday.
Ahly secured their ticket with a 5-1 aggregate victory having won the first leg in Morocco 2-0 last Saturday.
The Egyptians grabbed the lead just after seven minutes after a Marwan Mohsen efforts which was only validated after a lengthy VAR check.
Hussein El-Shahat then doubled the lead in the 26th minute before Wydad defender Yasser Ibrahim scored an own goal.
The tie between Zamalek and Raja was moved to November after a string of virus infections in the Raja camp.
