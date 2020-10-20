Lagos imposes 24-hour curfew as anti-police marches expand in Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday announced a 24-hour curfew over Lagos as protests over police brutality continued to expand.

On Monday, the protestors moved to occupy Lagos' international airport, nearly bringing the city of 14m to a standstill.

Announcing the curfew, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the measures were necessary to restore order.

I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 20, 2020

Nationwide protests have taken place since October 7 despite the disbanding of the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.

The demonstrators have been accused of attacking police stations and personnel.

The rallies which are mostly attended by young people have become avenues to vent against corruption and unemployment.

Rights groups say at least 15 people have been killed the demonstrations began in early October.