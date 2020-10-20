Welcome to Africanews

Lagos imposes 24-hour curfew as anti-police marches expand in Nigeria

Protestors hold the Nigerian flag during a rally in Lagos   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Nigeria on Tuesday announced a 24-hour curfew over Lagos as protests over police brutality continued to expand.

On Monday, the protestors moved to occupy Lagos' international airport, nearly bringing the city of 14m to a standstill.

Announcing the curfew, Lagos state governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the measures were necessary to restore order.

Nationwide protests have taken place since October 7 despite the disbanding of the controversial Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) police unit.

The demonstrators have been accused of attacking police stations and personnel.

The rallies which are mostly attended by young people have become avenues to vent against corruption and unemployment.

Rights groups say at least 15 people have been killed the demonstrations began in early October.

