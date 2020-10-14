Welcome to Africanews

Tanzania battles Mount Kilimanjaro blaze

A huge fire on Mount Kilimanjo has been burning for days   -  
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Tanzania

Tanzanian authorities said 500 volunteers have been trying to put out a fire on Africa's tallest peak, Mount Kilimanjaro.

The flames could be seen from miles away.

A Tanzania National Parks statement said the volunteers have managed to limit the fire's spread.

Spokesman Pascal Shelutete said on Monday the area still burning is known as Kifunika Hill.

"A big percentage of the fire has been contained by the multi-agency team which has been working since early morning," Shelutete said.

He said the fire may have been caused by a worker warming food for tourists.

"Tourism activities are still going on," he said and assured tourists of their safety.

The mountain is popular with hikers and climbers.

Mt. Kilimanjaro is Africa's highest peak.

