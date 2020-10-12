Amnesty International Reports Foul Play in Tanzanian Politics

Tanzania
Amnesty International alleges in a report published on Monday that Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s government is actively repressing the political opposition as rapidly-passed laws restricting the freedom of expression, peaceful assembly and association are being weaponized to control and stifle anyone within the population that opposes the current head of state.
A tactic that the Human Rights NGO states has been employed by Magufuli since his election in 2015.
Concerns also surround the questionable seven-day suspension of the ruling party’s main political opponent Tundu Lissu in early this month just a few odd weeks before the election on October 28 which will decide whether the current president and Chama Cha Mapinduzi candidate will successfully be voted in by Tanzanians for a second term over Lissu who hails from the Chadema party.
