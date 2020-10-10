Libyans Mosques Reopen

Open on Friday for worshippers, mosques in and around the Libyan capital city Tripoli — almost seven months after a nationwide back in March Upon the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The capital-city based United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord officially authorised the reopening of mosques with strict coronavirus-prevention conditions — with worshippers first and foremost being urged to pray at home, and those on-site required to wear masks, bring their own prayers mats and observe social distancing.

Any mosque not upholding these guidelines will be shut down.

According to the latest official figures, Libyan has reported there have been more than 41,000 confirmed cases of the virus and 621 deaths in Libya, a country of fewer than seven million people.