Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigerian Singer-Songwriter Yemi Alade Named UNDP Goodwill Ambassador

Yemi Alade names UNDP Goodwill Ambassador   -  
Copyright © africanews
Anis Belghoul/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Kizzi Asala

with AP

Nigeria

The United Nations Development Programme has named Nigerian Afrobeats singer-songwriter, Yemi Alade, its goodwill ambassador on Wednesday.

Upon hearing the news, The ‘Jonny’ singer took to video to express her excitement at the prospect of championing the sustainable development goals of the UNDP and is ready to offer innovative solutions to diverse global issues.

The international superstar stated, "Women are among the 4 billion people who are trying to survive Covid-19 without any form of social protection." A bold statement as she vowed to lend her voice to the vulnerable and those most affected by the social-economic impact from the pandemic within her new role.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..