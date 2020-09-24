JerusalemaDanceChallenge Sweeps South Africa on Heritage Day

A Dancing Nation

In South Africa, Heritage Day was celebrated to the rhythm of the famous hit by the South African DJ Master KG.

Across the country, workers, national rugby team players and students could be seen doing the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge.

In a public address — which included the easing of coronavirus prevention restrictions, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans to participate in the challenge in celebration of the national culture.

The national dance challenge an ambience for the country to unwind to the notes of a gospel song that has become the soundtrack of a certain ode to lighter times during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Released in 2019 and already very popular on the African continent, the song Jerusalema found its way to social media in the form of a tiktok challenge where it blew up on a global scale. Since then, the #JerusalemaDanceChallenge has toured the world.