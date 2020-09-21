Welcome to Africanews

Church Doors Reopen in Angola

By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Religion

Bibles in hand and resolute in their Christian faith, around three thousand face mask clad parishioners dressed in white filed — one by one, into the Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ In the World for an uncharacteristically 90-minute service on Sunday in the Golfe II suburb of the capital city Luanda.

The first in six months since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic that saw the Angolan government ban religious gatherings in March to curb the spread of coronavirus — with only now permitting their resumption earlier this month under strict sanitary regulations.

Coronavirus-prevention measures such as the mandatory use of face masks by all in attendance — except choir members, the 1-metre spacing of seats to uphold social distancing and well-ventilated or open-air locales.

To date, Angola has over 3,900 confirmed coronavirus cases with 147 deaths reported.

