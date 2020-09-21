African Air Space: Losses and Recovery {Business Africa}

This week on Business Africa with Afolake Oyinloye, we discuss how the aviation industry is balancing making money and keeping people safe.

Africa faces a difficult choice as infections and fatalities are rapidly rising; does it welcome back international flights that originally brought COVID -19 to the ill-prepared continent, or continue restrictions on flights and further hurt their economies in addition to limiting a lifeline for badly needed humanitarian aid?

We speak to economic expert Martin Luther Munu about the recovery and strategies for recovery.

Uganda and Tanzania sign $3.5bn oil pipeline deal

The leaders of Uganda and Tanzania have signed an agreement for the construction of what they say will be the world’s longest heated oil pipeline.

Ugandan journalist, Daniel Mahinda Mumbere, talks about the effects on the livelihood on the citizens and consequences on the country’s ecosystem.