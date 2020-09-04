Guinea: Protests as Conde Files In 3rd Term Candidacy

Clashes between police and protesters erupted on Thursday in Conakry, after Guinean President Alpha Conde filed papers before the Constitutional Court to run for a third term in October's elections.

Police used tear gas against demonstrators in another part of the city, who were protesting the candidacy of Conde and the killing of a 21-year-old man during a rally this week.

For months, tens of thousands have taken to the streets in Guinea to protest against another term for Conde. But Conde insists he is following the will of the people by running this October after a public referendum in March that helped reset the presidential term limits.

"This is the situation since the day before yesterday, because (Guinean President) Alpha Conde says he is going to extend his term again. That is why youths are protesting, for alternates in power because Guinea is for all of us. Look how they are killing young people, but we are all Guineans that is why there is a protest here." a young man at the scene of the protests told reporters.

- 3rd Term Candidacy now official -

The 82 year-old president arrived on Thursday afternoon at the court with a strong security detail and escorted by soldiers. He was accompanied by his wife, Hadja Djene Conde, and several ministers. He is the fourth candidate to file his nomination.

Conde would be contesting against former ministers Ousmane Kaba, Abdoul Kabele Camara and Ousmane Dore. Currently, he is nearing the end of his second and final five-year spell in office.

His opponents have condemned the constitutional referendum that now makes him eligible for a third term.

Since March, more than 30 people have died in protests against Conde.