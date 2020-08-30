Sudan: Peace Talk Pre-Signing After Years of Unrest

The Darfur track file consisting of 7-8 protocols was signed in initials Friday evening by the Sudanese government delegation and members of the Sudan Revolutionary Front Rebel Alliance.

a huge step towards progress and peace

Some of the protocols touch on wealth-sharing, power-sharing, displaced people and refugees, land ownership and hawakeer ((lands traditionally used by a tribal community), compensation and rehabilitation, accountability and reconciliation, and the pastoral sector.

The official signing of the agreement is scheduled for Monday in Juba, South Sudan with Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and several high-level delegations scheduled to be in attendance.

This is a significant step towards progress after years of conflict, war-torn periods and failed peace talks during the three-decade reign of the now-ousted ex-president Omar al-Bashir.