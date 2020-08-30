Welcome to Africanews

Libyan Interior Minister Suspended

  -  
AFP
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Libya

Appointed, a new defence minister and army chief in Libya on Saturday.

This followed the suspension of the country’s interior minister, Fathi Bashagha which was announced hours earlier by the United Nations-recognised Government of National Accord in the aftermath of the incident that saw militiamen open fire on peaceful demonstrators last week.

Fathi Bashagha, Libya's suspended Interior Minister, stood firmly in his stance, "I will not side with the corrupted people, even if this act will make me lose my position. I curse this position and all positions if this let us side with the corrupted."

Hundreds of Libyan youth manifested around Martyrs' Square in the capital city, Tripoli, for the third day in a row.

They took to the streets to decry deteriorating living conditions, poor public services and corruption — raising their voices for their country which has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since 2011

