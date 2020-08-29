Niger: Floods kill 45 and displace thousands

Flooding from heavy rains in Niger's western region has killed at least 45 people and forced more than 226,000 from their homes.

Days of rain caused the Niger River to overflow, which essentially shut down the capital, Niamey.

Along the river in the Kirkissoye district, dozens of mud homes have collapsed, and rice fields have been destroyed.

The Prime Minister Brigi Rafini promised that efforts would be made to protect other threatened areas but evacuation calls have also been launched.

Last year, at least 57 people were killed and thousands displaced by the rains in Niger.

Rafini warned that with climate change, the country will never be safe from floods.